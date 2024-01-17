Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea transfer target’s future

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Roberto Firmino is not looking to leave Al Ahli this January, despite recent links with Chelsea.

The Blues were recently linked with a surprise move for Firmino, as well as another Saudi-based player Karim Benzema, in a report from the Telegraph, with Mauricio Pochettino short of options up front and perhaps in need of a quick fix in that position.

Chelsea have mostly relied on inexperienced young players under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and there could perhaps be a bit more room for at least a few more proven players like Firmino to come in and help this youthful side.

Still, Romano says Firmino’s camp are clear that he won’t be leaving Al Ahli this January…

??? Roberto Firmino, not planning to leave Al Ahli in the January transfer window despite recent reports. Very clear message from his camp: he’s set to stay at Al Ahli. No changes expected. pic.twitter.com/2FHq25AK9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

Chelsea may have to look elsewhere for options in that area of the pitch, and it may well be that Benzema, also mentioned by the Telegraph, will end up being available.

Firmino was a great player for many years at Liverpool and one imagines he could surely have provided Chelsea with a very decent option for a few months, even if the Brazilian is no longer at the peak of his powers.