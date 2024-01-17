Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea transfer target’s future

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Roberto Firmino is not looking to leave Al Ahli this January, despite recent links with Chelsea.

The Blues were recently linked with a surprise move for Firmino, as well as another Saudi-based player Karim Benzema, in a report from the Telegraph, with Mauricio Pochettino short of options up front and perhaps in need of a quick fix in that position.

Chelsea have mostly relied on inexperienced young players under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and there could perhaps be a bit more room for at least a few more proven players like Firmino to come in and help this youthful side.

Still, Romano says Firmino’s camp are clear that he won’t be leaving Al Ahli this January…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United legend aims parting dig at Jadon Sancho after return to Borussia Dortmund
18-year-old wonder kid to spark bidding war between Liverpool and Barcelona
“I’ve genuinely been scared” – Eni Aluko reveals she’s left the country after disgraceful Joey Barton comments
Roberto Firmino is not moving this January

Chelsea may have to look elsewhere for options in that area of the pitch, and it may well be that Benzema, also mentioned by the Telegraph, will end up being available.

Firmino was a great player for many years at Liverpool and one imagines he could surely have provided Chelsea with a very decent option for a few months, even if the Brazilian is no longer at the peak of his powers.

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.