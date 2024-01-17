Liverpool & Arsenal told to pay £100m transfer fee for world class all-rounder

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been told it will cost them as much as £100million to seal the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international has been a superb performer at Villa Park, establishing himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League, with Unai Emery’s side surprisingly finding themselves in the running for a top four place and even looking like possible title challengers.

It’s no surprise that big names like Liverpool and Arsenal are now keen on Luiz, but it seems his fine performances have convinced Villa that he’s worth as much as £100m, according to Football Insider, who state that sources have pointed towards the fees paid for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo that have influenced their valuation of Luiz.

Luiz could be a great fit at Arsenal, who surely need to think about replacing the injury-prone Thomas Partey, while Jorginho is a decent squad player but isn’t getting any younger and might be one who moves on soon.

Liverpool, meanwhile, spent big on new midfielders in the summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo, following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner.

It could be that LFC will look to make another big splash for a midfielder, and there’s no doubt Luiz could be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, though it’s not necessarily their style to pay huge sums like that for the biggest names.