Emile Smith Rowe could be heading out of Arsenal to join European giants

Emile Smith Rowe will most likely need to leave Arsenal soon as the midfielder has spent more time on the bench than on the pitch playing for the Premier League club.

Although the 23-year-old is an exceptionally gifted player, he has battled to get minutes at the Emirates during the last 18 months.

Smith Rowe hasn’t played much for Arsenal because to injuries, competition for places and a lack of form.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed on the The Cannon Podcast that the Gunners midfielder is attracting interest from Italian clubs Juventus and Roma.

Jacobs shared where the English midfielder could be playing in the near future with Ligue 1 also a possibility.

He said: “I’m also told that outside of the Premier League there are a few clubs outside of the Premier League who have looked at Emile Smith Rowe including Juventus and Roma, and in addition to that there is some interest from Ligue 1 as well, Nice are flying at the moment and they want to strengthen in this position, but that would probably only happen in the summer.”

Chelsea made a last-minute inquiry about Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window, but Arsenal turned them down.

Aston Villa have seen two bids rejected for the midfielder in the past. Smith Rowe has been linked to Newcastle United during the current January transfer window, however PSR (profit and sustainability rules) may now allow the Magpies to sign the Arsenal star.

Smith Rowe is believed to be reluctant to leave Arsenal at this time, as Arteta has also assured him that he would have “chances” in the second half of the season.