Erik ten Hag set to keep 13-goal star at Man United for rest of the season amid interest from English club

Manchester United are planning to keep Amad Diallo this month amid interest from Middlesbrough in taking the winger on loan for the rest of the season.

That is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that the 21-year-old will be given the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford this season after suffering some horrible luck during the opening part of the campaign.

Diallo entered the season with ambitions of breaking into the Premier League club’s first team but suffered a huge setback when he got injured during pre-season. The problem required surgery and the youngster has been out of action until ever since.

The winger returned to training last month and made his first appearance of the season in Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The depart of Jadon Sancho will give Diallo a better chance of featuring throughout the rest of the season and the youngster will be keen to impress as he is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship, where he had a spell on loan with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted further three across 37 league games for the Black Cats and Ten Hag will hope he can recapture that form in a Man United shirt.