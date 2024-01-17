Fabrizio Romano provides latest on Henderson’s move to Ajax, medical expected soon

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jordan Henderson is getting closer to leaving Al-Ettifaq as Ajax look to sort out the final details to bring the Englishman to Amsterdam. 

The 33-year-old left Liverpool this summer to join the Saudi Arabian club and leading up to the January transfer window, it was not expected that the England international was going to leave the Middle East.

However, that looks like it will be the case as it was reported on Wednesday that Ettifaq are close to terminating Henderson’s contract, freeing him up to move to Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano says the Dutch club are working on the final details of the deal at present and Henderson is expected to have his medical before this weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Who knows” – £100m Arsenal and Chelsea target leaves door open to January move
Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target’s release clause could be even higher by the summer
Man City “relaxed” over 28-year-old’s future and expect him to leave before January window shuts

Henderson is taking a 75 per cent pay cut to make the move, reports Ben Jacobs, as it is evident that he is desperate to leave Al-Ettifaq.

A move back to Europe will increase the 33-year-old’s chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship this summer as his position was under threat due to his move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star has had a nightmare by deciding to move to the Middle East last summer and will likely be happy that this chapter in his life will be put to bed soon.

More Stories Jordan Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.