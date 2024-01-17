Fabrizio Romano provides latest on Henderson’s move to Ajax, medical expected soon

Jordan Henderson is getting closer to leaving Al-Ettifaq as Ajax look to sort out the final details to bring the Englishman to Amsterdam.

The 33-year-old left Liverpool this summer to join the Saudi Arabian club and leading up to the January transfer window, it was not expected that the England international was going to leave the Middle East.

However, that looks like it will be the case as it was reported on Wednesday that Ettifaq are close to terminating Henderson’s contract, freeing him up to move to Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano says the Dutch club are working on the final details of the deal at present and Henderson is expected to have his medical before this weekend.

??? Ajax are working right now on the final details of Jordan Henderson deal. It’s about last steps and then Ajax will plan for Jordan’s travel to Amsterdam. ? Medical still expected to take place before the weekend. ?? pic.twitter.com/DyXbbNcOXh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

Henderson is taking a 75 per cent pay cut to make the move, reports Ben Jacobs, as it is evident that he is desperate to leave Al-Ettifaq.

A move back to Europe will increase the 33-year-old’s chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship this summer as his position was under threat due to his move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star has had a nightmare by deciding to move to the Middle East last summer and will likely be happy that this chapter in his life will be put to bed soon.