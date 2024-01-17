Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given CaughtOffside some exclusive information about the future of Juventus striker Moise Kean this January, naming the four clubs who could be potential destinations for the forward.

The Italy international could be set to leave Juve either on loan or maybe even in a permanent transfer this January, with Fiorentina, Monza and Nice all asking about him, while Atletico Madrid are also mentioned as weighing up a possible move.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the final decision will ultimately be with Kean, so it will be interesting to see who the 23-year-old chooses out of those names mentioned.

One imagines Juventus would prefer not to let Kean join another Serie A side like Fiorentina or Monza, but if the player himself wants to stay in Italy then that could end up being the determining factor.

Either way, this looks like one to watch for the second half of the January window, with Romano saying: “Fiorentina, Monza, and Nice have already called Juventus about Moise Kean as he could leave this January.

“Let’s see if Atletico Madrid will do the same, they are still assessing the situation.

“Juve can be open to loan deal or even a permanent transfer if they receive an important proposal. But the final decision will be up to the player.”