FFP concerns could see 22-year-old Chelsea academy ace sacrificed

Though Chelsea have been the major movers and shakers over the past few transfer windows, it has come at a significant cost.

By and large, Financial Fair Play has ensured a level playing field but what that’s meant in the past for the Blues is a fire sale of epic proportions.

It’s all very well being in a position to buy the most expensive talent in the country as long as when it comes to balancing that out it doesn’t upset squad equilibrium.

For Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino, a constantly evolving team dynamic – which is neither healthy nor practical – has been the result.

It might also go some way to explaining why Chelsea still find themselves way down in ninth position in the table and a cavernous 14 points behind leaders, Liverpool.

Before the end of the current transfer window, the club might also have to sacrifice a loyal academy ace if their transfer ambitions are to be realised.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on a loan move for Armando Broja, with West Ham also credited with an interest for the 22-year-old.

Should the Blues go looking for another striking option in the absence of Christopher Nkunku (injured) and Nicolas Jackson (AFCON), that’s likely to leave Broja with little choice other than to consider his options given that he’d be unlikely to receive more than cursory minutes for the remainder of the campaign.

Were any move to become a straight sale rather than a loan, it would prove to be a bonus for Chelsea because any monies that are received for academy players is seen as profit in FFP terms.