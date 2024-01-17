Chelsea defender emerges as January loan target for Fulham

Fulham have reportedly joined the race to sign Trevoh Chalobah.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Chelsea defender is wanted by the Blues’ cross-town rivals.

Expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month after being made surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino, Chalobah, 24, has been rumoured to be wanted by several clubs, including West Ham.

However, according to Plettenberg, Marco Silva is prepared to rival interested clubs for the out of favour 24-year-old’s signature.

The Cottagers are expected to lose Tosin Adarabayio, either this month, or at the end of the season, after reports emerged linking the soon-to-be free agent with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

As for Chalobah – with the young centre-back unlikely to make it in Chelsea’s first team, a move away, even if it is just a loan, is almost guaranteed.

During the defender’s time at Stamford Bridge he has contributed to five goals in 63 games in all competitions.

