Gerrard to rile Klopp with bid for another talented Liverpool ace

Things are getting desperate for Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, and the former Liverpool legend looks set to rile his former club and Jurgen Klopp with a bid for one talented Reds ace.

At present, the trajectories of both clubs are polar opposite to each other.

Klopp has his side sitting pretty atop the Premier League and 90 minutes away from another Carabao Cup final appearance.

Gerrard, meanwhile, can’t buy a win for his Saudi outfit.

After just 19 games this season, Al Ettifaq are an incredible 28 points behind leaders, Al Hilal. Not only that, but Gerrard hasn’t managed a side to all three points since October last year.

Even then it took a 98th-minute winner from Demarai Gray to earn his side the win over Al-Wehda.

There are two weeks left of the transfer window, and two more after that before the Saudi league resumes and Gerrard’s side pit their wits against Al-Khaleej.

That’s ample time to bring players in and have them up to speed with what’s required, and it’s perhaps with that in mind why Gerrard is looking at a deal for Thiago Alcantara according to TeamTalk.

It would appear that Al Ettifaq aren’t the only club interested in the Spanish-Brazilian’s services, however, with the outlet also noting that Flamengo could place a bid if the player can prove his fitness.

Klopp is reported as wanting to keep hold of the player despite his continuing injury problems too, so it could be an interesting couple of weeks ahead.