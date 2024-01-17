Grimbsy star Callum Ainley undergoes surgery following thyroid cancer diagnosis

Grimbsy Town have announced Callum Ainley, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, is recuperating following surgery.

The shocking revelation was made public by the League Two team, who also declared that the midfield player won’t be playing until at least the end of next month.

A statement from the club said:

“Grimsby Town Football Club is saddened to announce that midfielder Callum Ainley was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“The 26 year-old, who joined the Mariners from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has undergone surgery and will now take some time at home to recover with a view to returning to training mid-late February.

“Callum has shown great strength of character since he received the news and he is currently being supported by the club to ensure he has everything he needs.

“We would like to ask supporters and the media to respect his privacy at this time.

“We wish Callum a speedy recovery. We hope to see him back in a black and white shirt very soon.”

Ainley’s last League Two appearance for Grimsby came on December 16 in a 1-1 draw against Newport County.

The player has already made seven appearances so far for David Artell’s team, who are presently ranked 19th in the fourth division.

Ainley’s former team, Crewe, where he played for 278 games from 2015 to 2023, has shown its support with the statement “we are all with you”.

The 26-year-old, who came to the Mariners from Crewe in the summer, may resume training in mid- to late-February if all goes according to plan.