Jordan Henderson’s embarrassing climbdown complete with Ajax move almost settled

It was a move that promised so much and yet delivered so little, so it’s no real surprise that Jordan Henderson can’t wait to move out of the Saudi Pro League.

The former Liverpool ace was persuaded to move to Al Ettifaq by their manager, and Henderson’s former Reds colleague, Steven Gerrard, late in the summer window, and it was a move that caused a wave of criticism given that the player had made his feelings clear previously in terms of his support of the LGBTQ community.

Given that Saudi Arabia don’t appear to condone homosexual relationships, Hendo’s move was clearly seen as a little cynical and, for want of a better term, a cash grab by the 33-year-old.

Now, less than six months later, it’s virtually all over.

???? Jordan Henderson, set to travel to Amsterdam before the weekend to complete Ajax move. All parties are working to iron out final details of the contract today. Medical being prepared, waiting on approval to proceed. ? After story revealed last week, deal almost there. pic.twitter.com/JZ8X8nhQtu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is set to travel to Amsterdam before the weekend and, medical results pending, complete a move to Dutch giants, Ajax.

His experience will clearly be of benefit to a side that have been steadily climbing the Eredivisie table after an awful start.

Currently fifth, they’re an achievable 11 points behind second-placed, Feyenoord, but are unlikely to catch PSV Eindhoven who have won all 17 of their matches this season and are already 12 points clear.