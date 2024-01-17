Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what went wrong for Jose Mourinho at Roma and where he could move next

Jose Mourinho has just been sacked as Roma manager and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on what went wrong for the Special One and what could be in store for him next.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano explained that although Mourinho had a good relationship with the players and fans at the Stadio Olimpico, it seems things weren’t quite as positive between himself and the club’s board.

Mourinho is widely regarded as one of the finest managers of the modern game, though it’s fair to say things haven’t gone quite as well for him in recent jobs at Roma, Tottenham and Manchester United.

So, could the Portuguese tactician now be heading out of Europe? Romano suspects it may well be that Saudi Arabia will be his next move, with Al Hilal known to have been keen on hiring him last summer, though a deal didn’t work out on that occasion.

Now that Mourinho is available, however, perhaps that looks a realistic next destination for him, as one wonders if his stock among top European sides might now be falling a little.

“It was confirmed yesterday that Roma and Mourinho parted ways. It was not an easy job for him at all – Roma is not an easy club, the relationship with the fans and players was excellent but sometimes the situation with the club has been complicated,” Romano explained.

“In terms of what happens next, I feel Saudi clubs will return for Mourinho, Al Hilal wanted him last summer and let’s see if they will try again.”