Jose Mourinho has already made decision on possible Chelsea return

Jose Mourinho would reportedly welcome a return to Chelsea following his sacking from Roma earlier this week. 

That’s according to TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher, who claims the former Blues boss would ‘not hesitate’ to rejoin his old club.

Having been sacked by Roma yesterday, Mourinho, 60, is now out of work.

However, despite being able to take some time away from the game, it’s believe the 60-year-old is eager to make an almost immediate return.

And with Chelsea continuing to struggle since Todd Boehly took charge from Roman Abramohivic, Mourinho’s potential return, at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino, is one that will fascinate even the neutral.

It doesn’t appear to be a move that will materialise anytime soon though. According to Fletcher, Boehly and Co. have ‘no plans’ to replace Pochettino, leaving Mourinho with no choice but to look elsewhere.

During his five years at Stamford Bridge, which was split across two spells between 2004 – 2015, Mourinho lifted eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

 

