Exclusive: When Kylian Mbappe could make final transfer decision as Real Madrid & Liverpool hover

Kylian Mbappe is not currently holding talks with any other clubs despite Real Madrid and Liverpool hovering and waiting for a final decision on the Paris Saint-Germain star’s future.

Sources with a close understanding of Mbappe’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the France international will likely make up his mind about his future in February or March, with PSG’s progress in the Champions League looking crucial to his thinking.

Mbappe will no doubt be desperate to win the competition with PSG, but it may be that they will fail to convince him it’s a winning project if they under-achieve in the tournament again this year, with more established European giants like Real Madrid and Liverpool then potentially in a good position.

Real have long been regarded as the favourites for Mbappe, but no decision has been made yet, and the latest information provided to CaughtOffside suggests that Liverpool cannot be ruled out either, even if there are no negotiations taking place at the moment.

Mbappe is understood to have some awareness of the kind of offer he’d receive from Madrid, so further talks are not seen as necessary right now, while things have never got that advanced with Liverpool.

CaughtOffside understands Mbappe is not going to change his stance on a move to Saudi Arabia after turning down a big-money offer to move there last summer – the 25-year-old has no intention of leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

Staying with PSG has still not been ruled out, but anyone hoping for a significant update on Mbappe will likely have to wait a bit longer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool end up being serious contenders for his signature, but for the time being their focus is on exploring the market for a centre-back.