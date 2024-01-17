Leeds United confident they’ve made signing of the year

Leeds United’s hierarchy are reportedly buzzing with their recent acquisition of Ethan Ampadu.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Whites are delighted to have secured the Wales international on a permanent deal for around £7 million.

Having sold Tyler Adams to Bournemouth and loaning Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin, as well as letting Adam Forshaw leave for free, it was in Daniel Farke’s best interests to sign a solid midfielder, and the German appears to have done exactly that.

Securing Ampadu from Chelsea, Farke’s decision to give the Welshman a regular and important role in the heart of his midfielder has certainly paid off so far this season.

Believed to have made such an impact, Leeds’ decision-makers are thought to consider the 23-year-old the ‘best signing of the season’.

Although a touch bias, it is hard to disagree.