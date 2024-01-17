Exclusive: “Liverpool have made some calls” – LFC agent contacts revealed by transfer expert

Liverpool have made contact with the agents of some central defenders as they explore the market for a potential signing in that position, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Reds have some interest in defensive signings this January, though it’s not necessarily an urgent priority and could wait until the summer, when the Merseyside giants tend to prefer to do their business.

Still, some contacts have taken place with players’ agents, though Romano did not have any specific names for the moment, with Liverpool presumably not getting into anything particularly concrete or advanced with any particular target just yet.

It makes sense, however, for Jurgen Klopp and co. to perhaps start thinking about finding a young defender to come in and eventually help replace ageing duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, with the latter of those two also set to be out of contract at Anfield in the summer.

Discussing the latest Liverpool transfer news, Romano said: “As mentioned yesterday, Liverpool are exploring the market for potential new signings at centre-back, though it’s not something urgent or guaranteed to happen this January, as we know Liverpool generally prefer to do their business in the summer.

“I don’t have any concrete name yet at this stage, but I was just told that Liverpool have made some calls to some centre-backs’ agents to be informed on situations – it hasn’t become a concrete negotiation as of now. It’s not easy to find top players in the January window, that’s the problem.”