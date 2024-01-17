Man City “relaxed” over 28-year-old’s future and expect him to leave before January window shuts

Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City before the January window shuts despite the England international failing to secure a move halfway through the month.

The midfielder’s future was widely discussed in the build-up to the current transfer window as the former Leeds star has struggled for game time since leaving the Yorkshire club in 2022.

Man City want to part ways with Phillips and according to Ben Jacobs, the Premier League champions are open to a deal structure to suit all parties and relaxed because even a straight loan will help gain the Englishman minutes, which in turn, will raise his value for the summer transfer window.

West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid are all interested in the 28-year-old and one of these clubs will be expected to have Phillips in their squad come February.

With the European Championship happening in Germany this summer, Phillips needs to get regular minutes under his belt to make sure he is included in the England squad and having played very little this season, his spot in Gareth Southgate’s plans could be up for grabs.

Therefore, a transfer benefits all parties, it just remains to be seen what club can reach an agreement with Man City over the coming weeks.