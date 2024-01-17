Man United have held talks for exciting 22-year-old with eight goals in 18 games

Time is clearly of the essence for Man United, with news that the Red Devils have already held talks for a highly-rated 22-year-old striker evidencing their diligence in working towards ensuring their squad meets the needs of the club if they want to get back amongst the Premier League and Europe’s elite.

Though Erik ten Hag, or his potential replacement if Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels the need to dispense with the Dutchman’s services, is likely to see the bulk of signings take place during the summer, there might be a chance at one or two incoming captures before the end of January.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table and are some eight points from the Champions League spots at present.

Teams above them also have a game in hand, meaning that United could need to make up an 11 point gap over the next few months if they want to be able to attract the best talent to Old Trafford.

One player that is apparently a serious target for the summer is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

? Joshua #Zirkzee, a serious transfer target for ManUtd in summer as revealed yesterday! Early stage, but first talks have taken place ?? Many clubs are monitoring the 22 y/o striker from Bologna. At Bayern, they are closely monitoring his progress. However, a return is… pic.twitter.com/8J7AdsNU0t — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 16, 2024

According to Florian Plettenberg, writing on X (formerly Twitter), United have already held talks over a player that has eight goals in 18 games this season per WhoScored.

Once Sir Jim has been ratified as the new part-owner of the club, he and his INEOS staff can really get to work in re-shaping how things are done at Old Trafford, and Zirkzee could be one element of what will effectively become the new Man United.