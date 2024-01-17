More drama at Man United as Ten Hag tells unwanted 28-year-old to train alone

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has made forward Anthony Martial train on his own to improve his fitness and will not consider picking the 28-year-old until he meets standards.

The French star picked up a sickness bug last month ahead of United’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on 9 December and according to the Daily Mail, Martial hasn’t trained with the Red Devils’ first team since.

Several Man United players suffered from this sickness bug but only Martial has yet to recover his full fitness.

The report says that Ten Hag’s decision is not a disciplinary matter, but reflects his belief in individual training for players lacking match fitness but the Premier League club have recently made it clear that the forward has no future at Old Trafford.

Martial is out of contract at Man United at the end of the season and will not be offered a new deal.

The Manchester club were open to selling the 28-year-old during the current window but the French star has chosen to see out his contract with the English giants.

Martial is believed to have rejected interest from Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabian clubs this month as reported by The Athletic, with this latest story summing up his time at Man United, which has been very underwhelming.