Official confirms new signing won’t stay at Tottenham for long

No sooner has Radu Dragusin signed for Tottenham Hotspur than it appears the Romanian international is being tipped for a move elsewhere in a few season’s time.

The 21-year-old has garnered a reputation for his outstanding defensive abilities and athleticism, and will surely prove to be a hit for the White Hart Lane faithful.

If he’s able to form a combative centre-back pairing with Micky van de Ven, there’s no reason why, with a solid foundation from which to work, Spurs can’t go on and enjoy success this season.

Under Ange Postecoglou the North Londoners have been bright, expansive and a joy to watch. Even when their backs have been against the wall in games, the Australian has ensured that his team doesn’t lose their shape or identity.

No wonder he evidently has the vast majority of supporters behind him as they can see what he’s trying to achieve.

After years of underperforming and football best described as dross under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Ange-ball is a breath of fresh air.

From Dragusin’s point of view, however, it appears Spurs are just a stepping stone onto bigger and better things.

That’s because Genoa’s General Manager, Andres Blazquez, has told GSP.ro that the player will play for a “top five team” in Europe at some point, with it believed that Dragusin’s ultimate dream is to play for either Barcelona or Real Madrid.