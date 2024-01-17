Reliable journalist says Chelsea have shown interest in Ballon d’Or winner to fix major problem at Stamford Bridge

It is no secret that Chelsea need a striker and that Mauricio Pochettino would like to add one to his squad in 2024 but could a former Ballon d’Or winner be on his way to Stamford Bridge? 

Christopher Nkunku has been injured for the majority of the campaign, leaving Chelsea to rely on Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja to provide the Blues with goals, which has not worked out.

The London club has been linked to names such as Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen over recent weeks but according to Julian Laurens, the Premier League giants have shown an interest in bringing Karim Benzema to England.

The French star is open to leaving Al-Ittihad after just six months and multiple Premier League clubs have shown interest.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner would be a short-term option for Chelsea should he arrive this month but would it be a good move as the London side would still have to sign another striker in the summer to fix their goalscoring problem?

It is also uncertain what Benzema the Blues would get, the one that starred for Real Madrid or one that is edging towards retirement.

The 36-year-old would also demand big wages and overall, it is a deal that doesn’t make sense for Chelsea to complete as they would be better off sticking with what they have and narrowing down their options for the summer transfer window.

