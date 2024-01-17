Shattering Newcastle blow could be a blessing for Man City ace

It’s not ended up being the season that Eddie Howe would’ve hoped for Newcastle, and another shattering injury blow has just added to his and their woes.

The Magpies approached the season with great confidence and after a great 2022/23 campaign, they had every right to.

Back in the Champions League after more than two decades away and playing some of the best football seen at the club in some years, there appeared to be a real sense of optimism on Tyneside.

The high point came when Paris Saint-Germain were dismantled at St. James’ Park, but things appeared to go steadily downhill after that.

As the heavier workload began to bite hard, players fell by the wayside and, as a result, the standard of performances dipped.

In real terms what that meant was a chastening exit from Europe entirely, and a slide down the Premier League that makes qualification for the premier European competition next season looking for difficult by the match.

At present, Howe finds his side in 10th place and 11 points from fourth spot.

Nothing is impossible of course, but Newcastle need to find some form and quickly if they intend to make a late charge up the English top-flight.

With Joelinton now likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season per The Guardian (subscription required), it’s forced the club into a rethink regarding their transfer policy and, to that end, the outlet report that a deal for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips could be back on the table once more.