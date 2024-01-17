Tottenham not giving up on signing major Chelsea star this month but deal for 23-year-old “complex”

Tottenham have not given up hope of signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as the North London club continues to work on bringing the 23-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs first showed interest in the England star this summer, when they competed with West Ham for his signature. However, Gallagher stayed at Chelsea and has become one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most important players.

The midfielder has played in nearly every match for the Blues this season and has been handed the captain’s armband on several occasions in the absence of Reece James.

Pochettino does not want to let Gallagher go but the club may have to sell the player in order to comply with FFP regulations.

Tottenham are looking to pounce on this and continue to work on a deal for the Chelsea star, reports Football Insider.

The report states that a deal is “complex” and that Spurs have a lot of work to do to get it over the line before the end of the month.

The North London club have been active during the current window having already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. Gallagher would be a welcomed addition by Ange Postecoglou but only time will tell if they can get it done.