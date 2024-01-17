Transfer news: De Ligt to Arsenal, Chelsea bid, Man Utd battle Real Madrid for wonderkid & Mourinho’s next move

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Two defenders linked with Arsenal

Matthijs de Ligt was recently mentioned as a name on Arsenal’s list, and of course he’s a top player, but I’m told nothing will happen in January. He’s currently injured, though the injury is not serious and he should be back in 7-10 days, so it’s nothing to do with that.

Still, there’s nothing happening for now. In the summer, everything can change and many English clubs are keeping close eye to the situation so let’s see what happens there but I don’t have concrete updates on Arsenal or any other club as it’s not something to be decided now.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with the Gunners, but my understanding is that we’re just seeing normal scouting from many clubs, again with nothing concrete at this stage. In my opinion he’s very good player, probably underrated; but it’s also fair to say that Everton want to keep him and maybe a sale could be considered in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea’s bid for Viktor Gyokeres – the truth

We’re hearing more stories about Viktor Gyokeres, and it’s not too surprising after his impressive record of 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season. He joined Sporting from Coventry City and is now doing fantastic in Portugal, with many clubs interested in him.

Yesterday one of the biggest papers in Portugal, on their front page, had reports of an €80m bid from Chelsea with add-ons for Gyokeres, but I’m able to tell you that Chelsea have never sent a proposal for this player, in fact they’ve never even contacted Sporting about him.

Many important clubs around Europe are scouting Gyokeres, but it’s for a potential summer move as he’s not expected to leave Sporting in January – the plan was always to continue in Lisbon and to remain focused on this season, and then in the summer transfer window we’ll see what happens.

For now, Gyokeres is not leaving the club, and also there is a release clause of €100m in his contract at Sporting. I’m told Sporting will not negotiate for under that value, but also Chelsea are not working on this deal now, he’s not a target for January, but in the summer we’ll see what happens.

I think this story may have come about because Chelsea have been to watch Gyokeres many times, but also his Sporting teammate, talented young centre-back Ousmane Diomande. I think that’s why we’re having these stories as both players are among the names on Chelsea’s scouting list, but it’s nothing concrete at the moment.

Sergio Reguilon to Brentford – here we go!

The agreement between Tottenham and Brentford for Sergio Reguilon is completed – the final green light has been given for the Spanish left-back to spend the rest of the season at Brentford. It’s a loan with no buy option, with Brentford covering the main part of the player’s salary.

Reguilon spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United, but they activated the break clause for him to return to Tottenham this January. He also didn’t want to stay at United because he wanted to play regularly, so it didn’t work out but he’s now on his way to Brentford – here we go.

Man United and Real Madrid among Leny Yoro suitors

Leny Yoro could be a name to watch for the summer. The talented young Lille centre-back is now represented by Jorge Mendes, one of the best agents in the world, and Yoro is really one of the best talents in the world, he really is a fantastic centre-back.

We’re having many rumours about the 18-year-old in the last few days, but it’s important to say one crucial thing – for Lille, the idea is to keep the player until the end of the season, because they feel in the summer there is going to be a big fight between top clubs to sign Yoro.

Real Madrid have been in attendance multiple times to watch Yoro – they really like this boy, so let’s see if they will be in the race this summer. For sure they are scouting the player, and also the new people in charge at Manchester United, with INEOS having an excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes. PSG also know Yoro very well as he’s playing in Ligue 1 – since last summer they’ve been following him, so they are there too.

It could be a big fight for Yoro, that’s what’s expected, and Lille want crazy money, but his contract expires in 2025 so it looks like one to watch.

Liverpool contact centre-backs’ agents

As mentioned yesterday, Liverpool are exploring the market for potential new signings at centre-back, though it’s not something urgent or guaranteed to happen this January, as we know Liverpool generally prefer to do their business in the summer.

I don’t have any concrete name yet at this stage, but I was just told that Liverpool have made some calls to some centre-backs’ agents to be informed on situations – it hasn’t become a concrete negotiation as of now. It’s not easy to find top players in the January window, that’s the problem.

In other news…

Jose Mourinho – It was confirmed yesterday that Roma and Mourinho parted ways. It was not an easy job for him at all – Roma is not an easy club, the relationship with the fans and players was excellent but sometimes the situation with the club has been complicated. In terms of what happens next, I feel Saudi clubs will return for Mourinho, Al Hilal wanted him last summer and let’s see if they will try again.

Paulo Dybala – Despite links with Aston Villa, Paulo Dybala is going nowhere in January as the release clause at Roma has expired. It was valid until January 15, now it is not valid anymore. The next clause will be the same but valid in the summer, precisely in July.

Moise Kean – Fiorentina, Monza, and Nice have already called Juventus about Moise Kean as he could leave this January. Let’s see if Atletico Madrid will do the same, they are still assessing the situation. Juve can be open to loan deal or even a permanent transfer if they receive an important proposal. But the final decision will be up to the player.