West Ham fans raging over player’s actions against Bristol City

It was another disastrous cup result for West Ham United and their long-suffering fans.

Club history is littered with domestic cup upsets, and their abject performance at Ashton Gate against Bristol City on Tuesday evening got what it deserved.

Though the winner in the match was scored as early as the third minute, the lead never looked in danger for the hosts because the Hammers front line offered nothing in an attacking sense.

Shorn of the likes of Mohammed Kudus (AFCON), Jarrod Bowen (injured) and Lucas Paqueta (injured), the East Londoners looked a shadow of the team that has done so well in the Europa League this season.

If nothing else, the 3,000 or so supporters that made the trip from the capital would’ve expected every player to give 100 percent, though even they might’ve known what was coming when the team sheet was read out and Danny Ings had been chosen to partner Maxwell Cornet up front for the Irons.

In 28 games between them this season, the pair haven’t managed a single goal per WhoScored.

Their poor performances notwithstanding, it was what Ings did late in the game that really appeared to rile the away end.

According to Hammers News, when Ings was substituted in the 81st minute, his slow trudge across the turf highlighted a sulkiness in his attitude.

That, in turn, saw the West Ham fans let Ings know in no uncertain terms exactly what they thought about the player and his performance on the night.