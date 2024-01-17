West Ham interested in signing out of favour Chelsea defender

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to make a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers have identified Chalobah, 24, as the ideal mid-season target.

A move for the 24-year-old will only be possible if Nayef Aguerd leaves the London Stadium though.

The centre-back, who only joined the Hammers 18 months ago, is currently away on international duty with Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations. However, despite his importance to his country, his club future remains up in the air with David Moyes thought to be planning for life without the 27-year-old.

As for Chalobah – the Chelsea defender is also out of favour and has been made surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino so failure to secure a move away this month would see him suffer another career setback.

Viewed as a player capable of yielding a decent fee, it is in Chelsea’s best interest to offload the former Lorient loanee as a way to help ease Financial Fair Play pressures.

Whether or not a move to West Ham awaits the Freetown-born defender remains to be seen though.