West Ham man has likely played his last game for the club against Bristol City

A loss to Bristol City in the FA Cup is the latest in a long line of upsets for West Ham United.

The East Londoners have struggled over the years against lower level clubs in the domestic cup competitions, and though David Moyes may have placed more importance on the Europa League and where the Hammers finish this season, that’s no real excuse for a pathetic performance at Ashton Gate.

The Hammers faithful travelled down to Bristol in their thousands, but weren’t rewarded for their loyalty.

Instead, the hosts appeared to be superior in all departments and just wanted it more.

Once Said Benrahma was sent off for kicking out at Joe Williams, the match became even more of an uphill struggle for an under-strength West Ham line up.

In that one action, Benrahma might well have played his last game in a Hammers shirt, speculate the Daily Mail.

The Algerian hasn’t really got a foothold in the squad this season, with WhoScored noting that he’s managed 90 minutes in the Premier League on just one occasion during 2023/24 – the season opener against Bournemouth.

If Moyes can offload him before the current transfer window closes, the associated cost saving in salary could open up some headroom in the budget for a new player or two to be brought in.