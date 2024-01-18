Ex Reds midfielder tips Liverpool to sign young star valued at £60m

Liverpool have received the message that Michael Olise, a sought-after Crystal Palace star, would be welcomed into the Anfield dressing room. This contrasts with a potential move to arch-rivals Manchester United, where the reception might be less favourable.

Olise, at 22, has attracted interest from Man United, Tottenham, and previously Chelsea, who had a bid rejected before Crystal Palace secured him on a new four-year contract.

The £60 million release clause in Olise’s contract, set to activate this summer, has attracted interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils aim to leverage this opportunity, with relegation-threatened Palace expressing interest in re-signing right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of the deal.

Liverpool might enter the fray, especially if Jurgen Klopp considers the advice of former Reds midfielder Jan Molby.

Molby explained to GOAL: “He looks a terrific player. You look at players and ask, ‘How far can he go?’ It looks to me like he has got the whole package. He could be within what Liverpool are prepared to pay in terms of a transfer fee.”

The Eagles remain firm that Michael Olise is not for sale in January, as they are eager for the French youth international to contribute to their survival efforts. Roy Hodgson’s team, having won only one of their last 11 games and eliminated from the FA Cup by Everton, face a challenging fixture against Arsenal on Saturday.