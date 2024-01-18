Pundit claims David Moyes “is a fan” of 26-year-old linked with West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly interested in acquiring Wolves defender Max Kilman as part of their pursuit to strengthen the defensive lineup this month, as per reports from The Guardian.

Hammers defender Nayef Aguerd is reportedly attracting interest from Lyon. If West Ham were to lose Aguerd, there are indications that they would reinvest the funds generated from his sale to pursue a new defender.

Ally McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, suggests that West Ham’s manager David Moyes is an admirer of Max Kilman. The pundit believes Kilman would be a valuable addition to the team, especially given Thilo Kehrer’s recent move to Monaco on an initial loan deal.

“That would make sense. I know Moysey is a fan. Kehrer is away. That would be a good move.”

Kilman could be a valuable addition to West Ham, given his demonstrated abilities in the Premier League and his potential for further growth at 26. However, securing a deal in the January transfer window may pose challenges, as Wolves currently appear determined to retain the player.

The Guardian’s ballpark valuation of £40 million for Kilman indicates that Wolves might entertain the idea of a transfer if presented with a substantial offer, especially with their financial fair play issues.