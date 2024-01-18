West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that several clubs are expressing interest in signing Callum Marshall on loan. This statement follows Marshall’s debut for the first team against Bristol City in the recent FA Cup tie.

The 19-year-old, made his debut as an 80th-minute substitute for West Ham in their 1-0 loss to Bristol City. Given Marshall’s promising debut, it appears that aiding his development might involve sending him on loan during the January transfer window.

While there is excitement surrounding the teenager, allowing him to further develop elsewhere until the end of the season could be a beneficial option for both player and club.

Moyes told The Athletic’s journalist Roshane Thomas: “There are so many teams who want him on loan. We want to help him the right way. He’s a great lad and a lover of football which I like.”

Marshall’s prolific goal-scoring performances in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy suggest that it’s time for him to step up to senior football. While a loan seems likely, the current striker situation at West Ham, with Michail Antonio’s prolonged injury and limited opportunities for other options, might provide Marshall with a chance to stay in East London.

The limited game time for strikers like Danny Ings and Divin Mubama at West Ham has raised questions about their futures, creating a potential opening for Callum Marshall at the London Stadium if they were to exit.