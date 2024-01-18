Leeds make move to sign Liverpool full-back before Preston clash

Leeds United are reportedly contemplating a move to sign Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay on loan during the January transfer window, as mentioned in the Daily Mail’s print edition on Thursday. The 20-year-old is listed among the right-back options that Leeds is monitoring.

Liverpool signed Ramsay, the Scotland international, in the summer of 2022 for £6.5 million as reported by Sky Sports. They have recently recalled him from his loan spell at Championship side Preston North End.

Leeds United are facing a notable shortage of options at right-back, especially after Djed Spence returned to Tottenham and Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough, leaving them in need of increased depth at the position.

Ramsay, having played only twice during his loan spell with Preston that was marred by injuries, is likely eager to secure more regular football through a potential loan move, as he seeks to gain valuable playing time and consistency.

Ramsay’s past performances for Aberdeen, earning him the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, indicate that he could be a reliable option for Leeds United.

Given his young age of just 20, the ceiling is extremely high for the Scotsman as long as he is able to secure consistent game time to aid his development