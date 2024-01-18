Brentford eye up out-of-favour PSG attacker previously linked with Hammers

Paris Saint-Germain have openly expressed their intention to sell Hugo Ekitike during this transfer window. Despite Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos not making a notable impact in the number nine position since their summer signings, Ekitike has been sparingly utilised, featuring in only one game this season.

During the summer, there were strong links connecting Hugo Ekitike with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of PSG’s attempt to facilitate Randal Kolo Muani’s signing. However, Ekitike reportedly showed disinterest in the Bundesliga move and expressed a preference for a transfer to the Premier League.

Despite Ekitike’s previous reluctance, Eintracht Frankfurt remain interested in the forward’s profile as they search for a striker to replace Kolo Muani. Wolfsburg are also reportedly in the mix, showing interest in pursuing a loan deal for Ekitike, adding to the competition for his signature, per Fabrice Hawkins.

If Ekitike is determined to move to the Premier League, there are indications that Brentford are interested in securing his services on loan, possibly with an option to purchase at the end of the loan period. Previously West Ham were linked with him.

This move might suggest that Brentford are planning for a future without Ivan Toney, who remains a target for other Premier League clubs, or it could be a response to the significant injury crisis that has impacted Brentford this season.