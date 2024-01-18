Chelsea hierarchy and Pochettino face tense disagreement over player’s transfer situation

Reports suggest that Conor Gallagher is still considered available for sale by Chelsea, with some members of the club’s hierarchy viewing it as a logical decision, as stated by Football.london.

Despite Conor Gallagher and Mauricio Pochettino expressing a desire to avoid a transfer, reports indicate that Chelsea may still be open to selling the 23-year-old midfielder. Several clubs, including Tottenham, are reportedly monitoring Gallagher, who has been considered one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season.

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a fan of Gallagher, seeing him as an ideal fit to complement James Maddison in the midfield. Any potential move for the Englishman could face resistance from Chelsea supporters, who may be displeased with the departure of another top academy graduate.

Even though there is reported interest, a January deal appears unlikely as of now. With injuries impacting Ange Postecoglou’s squad, chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly prioritised allocating funds for incoming transfers during this window, potentially affecting the feasibility of a move for Gallagher.

Spurs have made notable moves in this transfer window, securing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on an initial loan with the option for a permanent move around £15m. Additionally, they have completed a £26.7m deal for Genoa dedender Radu Dragusin, with Djed Spence going on loan to Genoa as part of the transfer.