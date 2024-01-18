Sky Sports report La Liga giants in race for Manchester City midfielder

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, per Sky Sports, adding to the competition that already includes Juventus and several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are among the English sides showing interest in securing the services of the England international.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged in December that Kalvin Phillips is free to leave in pursuit of regular playing time, especially considering his limited appearances with only four in the Premier League this season. City are open to selling Phillips, but a loan move is also being considered as an option.

Juventus have initiated initial discussions with Manchester City regarding Phillips, but Newcastle have been identified as a credible destination. Newcastle’s interest is fueled by the need for a loan player to cover the suspension of Sandro Tonali.

While the English midfielder is reportedly high on the Magpies’ list, the club’s chief executive Darren Eales and manager Eddie Howe have cautioned that they are operating at the limits of spending within profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

West Ham has a longstanding interest in Kalvin Phillips, but potential challenges in matching his wages could be a stumbling block for any deal to materialise.