“Completely false” – Manchester United player’s agent refutes falling outrumours

Anthony Martial’s representative has defended him against rumours of a rift with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, which has resulted in Martial being sidelined from the starting XI since the 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on December 9. While speculation suggested disciplinary measures were behind his absence, this has been refuted by his representative.

Martial is not facing disciplinary measures as opposed to Jadon Sancho before his loan move to Borussia Dortmund. Instead, he is diligently working on an individual training program focused on improving his fitness. Other players, including Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Mason Mount, are also reported to be undergoing similar individual training regimes.

Martial’s agent, Phillipe Lamboley, has clarified the situation surrounding his client amid rumors of a potential January transfer. Lamboley stated that Martial is currently dealing with a hip injury and has not fallen out with Erik ten Hag. Additionally, he emphasised that the Frenchman has no desire to leave Manchester United this month.

“What is said about him is completely false,” Lamboley stated live on Sky Sports News.

“He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with the coach. Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.”

Anthony Martial holds the distinction of being Manchester United’s second longest-serving player, trailing only behind Luke Shaw. He joined the club from Monaco in a £36 million transfer in 2015. Over the course of his tenure, Martial has scored 90 goals in 317 matches across all competitions for the club.