Summer signing finally set to make debut for Manchester United

Altay Bayindir has expressed a “positive” outlook at Manchester United, although he has yet to make a single appearance since his move from Fenerbahce in the summer.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined the Red Devils for £4.3 million on deadline day to serve as backup for Andre Onana. Bayindir’s arrival coincided with Dean Henderson’s departure to Crystal Palace, leaving Tom Heaton as the only other senior goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ number two spoke to the club website before his potential debut: “We are fighting [to be the best] in the training and when we are going outside, we are best friends. We have a very good energy because, I already said this, it’s very important. Team, spirit, soul. But everyone I think inside has a clear heart.”

Unlike the previous season when Erik ten Hag opted to rest David de Gea for the early stages of the Carabao Cup, this season the Dutch manager has chosen to consistently field his No.1 goalkeeper in every match. Andre Onana has started in all 30 of Manchester United’s matches across all competitions this season, leaving Bayindir, the second-choice goalkeeper, without a single minute of playing time thus far.

But with Onana away at the African Cup of Nations, Bayindir could potentially make his Manchester United debut during their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport. Bayindir might be called upon to fill the goalkeeper position, unless Ten Hag decides to give veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton some minutes, although it would be the smart play to give their number two the start, given it’s a chance to ease him in against lower-ranked opposition.