“I think it’s not dangerous” – Egypt coach reacts to Mohamed Salah’s injury

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has expressed the belief that Mohamed Salah’s injury is “not dangerous” after the Liverpool forward was forced off during Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana.

Mohamed Salah went down off the ball late in the first half, signaling that he could not continue, presenting a significant setback for Egypt.

Salah handed over the captain’s armband to Ahmed Hegazi and left the pitch during Egypt’s match against Ghana. He sat on the floor in front of the dugout for the final minutes of the first half after signaling that he could not continue, indicating the impact of the injury.

Egypt and Liverpool supporters automatically feared the worst as he clutched the back of his leg while grimacing.

The Liverpool number ten watched from the sidelines as Ghana took the lead with Mohammed Kudus scoring before the break. However, Egypt responded with goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed, equalising after Kudus had struck again to restore the Black Stars’ lead.

Speaking on the severity of the Egyptian captain’s injury, Vitoria told the media: “Now I don’t know because it’s [too] early to see something. I think it’s not dangerous, but let’s see if Salah recovers,” via The Standard.

Egypt currently have two points heading into their final Group B match against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations. Cape Verde have the opportunity to secure a spot in the AFCON knockout stages with a game to spare if they defeat Mozambique on Friday. Egypt, in turn, may need a victory against Cape Verde to avoid an early exit from the tournament.