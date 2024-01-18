Javier Manquillo is reportedly close to leaving Newcastle United to join Spanish side Celta Vigo this month.

The Spanish defender joined the club in 2017 from Atletico Madrid for a reported €5 million and would go on to make 110 appearances for Newcastle.

But due to a number of muscular injuries which he has successfully had an operation on, Manquillo has not yet played for his side this campaign.

With Newcastle currently restricted by FFP restrictions, the club are keen on freeing up some space and according to The Athletic is close to selling Manquillo to La Liga side Celta Vigo.

He will join up with his former manager Rafael Benitez in Spain who originally brought him to England from Atletico Madrid seven years ago.

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and a sale could help Eddie Howe’s side make some much-needed signings this window.

Newcastle have been hit with a long list of injuries with the latest Joelinton news adding to the supporter’s woes as they hope to salvage their season.

Howe’s men have two big games coming up as their FA Cup clash against Fulham is quickly followed by a trip to Villa Park.