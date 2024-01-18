Leeds prepare documents to sign Man Utd striker on loan

Leeds United look to be advancing on a potential loan transfer deal for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo.

According to reports, the 21-year-old Ivory Coast international is a top target for Leeds, while Sunderland also want him back on loan again after a previous spell.

It remains to be seen if Leeds and their old rivals can reach an agreement over Diallo, but it can occasionally happen, as we’ve seen with Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith being among the big names to move between the two clubs.

Diallo has impressed in his previous appearances in the Championship and looks like he’d surely be a useful addition to Daniel Farke’s side as they chase promotion to the Premier League.