Another ten Hag alumnus set for Man United switch

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Since Erik ten Hag took over at Man United, the Dutchman has had a penchant for re-signing players whom he’d worked with previously at Ajax.

Andre Onana and Antony swapped the Amsterdam ArenA for Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say that, at this stage, neither of those transfers could be considered a success.

Donny van de Beek was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has already left the club on loan despite playing under ten Hag at Ajax, Antony is woefully out of form and Onana doesn’t really inspire confidence between the posts.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal consider move for Karim Benzema as Gunners aim to solve goal scoring woes
Manchester United legend urges change of transfer approach after Erik ten Hag errors
Ange’s headache as 24-year-old Tottenham flop returns after awful loan

Lisandro Martinez could be said to be the only success as he too was acquired from the Dutch club, though he has been out of action for long periods because of injury concerns.

Despite this, ten Hag is looking to acquire another of his old boys in similarly injury-prone Matthijs de Ligt, according to the Daily Mirror (h/t Sky Sports).

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Bayern Munich

The towering 24-year-old centre-back was made captain of Ajax by ten Hag when he was just 19 years of age, and could be a real presence at the heart of the United back-line.

However, since leaving Amsterdam, he hasn’t really progressed at either Juventus or Bayern Munich, so it would be another risk from a manager who doesn’t really have any get out of jail free cards left.

More Stories Andre Onana Antony Erik ten Hag Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.