Arsenal consider move for Karim Benzema as Gunners aim to solve goal scoring woes

It’s no secret that Arsenal need new players in the transfer window this month and signing a top-tier striker might be crucial to their hopes of winning the Premier League.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. While Osimhen has declared his interest in moving to the Premier League in the future, he is not yet ready to leave Italian champions Napoli.

Toney is certain to leave Brentford soon but most likely in the summer rather than this month. He is looking to stay at the Gtech Community Stadium in a nod of thanks for the Bees supporting him through his betting ban.

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal have discussed a loan move for the former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The French striker is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ittihad and he is looking for a move away from the Middle East.

A number of clubs around Europe are looking to get his signature done. Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in acquiring the services of the French striker.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown interest in making a loan move for the former Ballon d’Or winner.

According to Football.London: “If Arsenal cannot afford to spend big in January, then an approach to Benzema seems at least worth a conversation. However, despite the player’s incredible career, the move would still come with risks.

“Benzema is now 36 and it is unlikely Al-Ittihad would allow him to be loaned without the Gunners taking on some of his massive wages. He is also untested in the Premier League and given his age, the striker himself may wish to go somewhere where trophies are more assured.”