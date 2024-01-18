Piers Morgan slams Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for being too “stubborn” to sign player “begging” for big transfer

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has taken aim at Gunners boss Mikel Arteta today for failing to sign a new striker for the club in this January’s transfer window.

Arsenal’s recent form has not been the best, with Arteta’s side often dominating games in terms of possession and chances created, but with some poor finishing on show from several key players in his squad.

Morgan can’t understand why Arsenal aren’t addressing this problem, and he’s singled out Arteta as the man to blame for being too stubborn to get his chequebook out for someone like Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has spoken publicly about wanting a move to a big club…

The January transfer window closes in 14 days but Arsenal still haven’t signed a striker despite proven goalscorers like @ivantoney24 almost begging to go to a big club. What are you waiting for @m8arteta ? Stop being so stubborn about your ‘process’ & get your chequebook out. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2024

See above for Morgan’s post on X, formerly Twitter, which will undoubtedly cause a bit of a stir.

Many Arsenal fans will surely be unimpressed with Morgan taking aim at Arteta over this, when funds for transfers are not really under the Spaniard’s control.

In the modern game, managers have to deal with technical directors and other board members, while there are also strict Financial Fair Play regulations in place that could hinder Arsenal’s ability to spend this winter after they splashed the cash on big names like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz over the summer.

Toney does look an ideal signing for Arsenal if they can pull it off, however, as there’s no doubt their lack of a clinical finisher is costing them at the moment, but players like that don’t come cheap.