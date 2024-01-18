Aston Villa could make a move for Chelsea striker if Duran leaves the club

Aston Villa may make a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this month, according to Evening Standard.

The report suggests that Villa is one of the teams interested in signing Armando Broja, and that Chelsea is willing to let him go this month.

broja colwill chelsea preston

Aston Villa plan on moving for Broja only if Jhon Duran leaves the club. The Columbian striker is wanted by Chelsea and clubs could swap their strikers in they manage to striker a deal.

The London club values Albania international close to £50m and that makes the deal difficult to pull off.

