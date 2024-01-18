Aston Villa ‘make contact’ over signing of exciting youngster

Aston Villa have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund over the potential signing of their American attacking midfielder, Giovanni Reyna.

Unai Emery’s side currently finds themselves in third position in the Premier League table after an incredible first half of the season.

But with the congested fixture list that comes with the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League football, the Spanish manager will be keen to bring in reinforcements for the second half of the campaign.

The club have been heavily linked with another striker to serve as back-up for Ollie Watkins but the latest reports have linked them with Borussia Dortmund’s Reyna.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Villa has enquired about the availability of the 21-year-old alongside several other clubs.

The American star is considered by many as one of the hottest prospects in the world but has failed to impress so far this season, failing to score or assist in 12 of his appearances.

The report claims that fellow Premier League clubs, Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been linked with a January move for Reyna.

After the return of Jadon Sancho on loan to the club, this may limit his game time further, making a move viable for both clubs.