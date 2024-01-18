Barcelona threaten Newcastle’s pursuit of £45m ace with decision to be made next week

It’s become an incredibly important transfer window for Newcastle United, with the injury to Joelinton only adding to Eddie Howe’s woes.

The Magpies have really struggled of late, but that’s as much to do with their extensive injury list as it might be to do with a little fatigue.

Having dropped off the pace in the Premier League – they’re currently 10th and some 11 points away from the Champions League places – it’s going to take a mammoth effort in the second half of the season to get the club anywhere near qualifying for the premier European tournament for next season.

Owners, PIF (Saudi Public Investment Fund) are unlikely to have countenanced such a backward step in their plan, meaning Howe and his backroom staff have to get things spot on in this transfer window in order to give themselves a fighting chance.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City

Newcastle’s interest in Man City ace, Kalvin Phillips, is well documented, but no serious move has been made for his services as of now.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have now joined the race, along with Crystal Palace and West Ham, to sign the £45m (Sky Sports) man.

Furthermore, the outlet suggest that next week could be key for any loan deal to be concluded.

Given their predicament, Howe will surely be hoping that Newcastle’s long-standing interest has some sway during negotiations.

