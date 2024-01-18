Chelsea look ready to sell Armando Broja in a move that could make sense to help them fund a deal for a new striker in the summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Albania international is a fine young player who previously impressed a great deal during a loan spell at Southampton, but he hasn’t really been able to make an impression in the Chelsea first-team, partly due to injuries.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Chelsea might be taking a bit of a gamble by allowing a young talent like this to leave, but he pointed out that it would likely only be for big money, and it could go towards funding a major signing up front in the summer.

Chelsea have a squad full of talented young players, but they arguably need one or two more proven players to come in as well, with goals proving to be a particular issue for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Broja’s sale could therefore be good for all parties, according to Romano.

“We know Chelsea want a new striker in the summer, and, as widely reported, it’s a possibility for Armando Broja to leave this January,” Romano said.

“It depends on the proposals, as Chelsea would only allow that if they receive important money. While I understand the risk of losing a fine young talent like Broja, Chelsea already know they want to make a big signing up front in June, so probably it could make sense for all parties to make this sale now, as long as the money is right.”