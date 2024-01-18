Former Man City player has been jailed for hiding illegal substance

A former Manchester City player was sentenced to prison after hiding his illegal drugs stash in his underwear, according to a report in The Sun.

25-year old Max Norman, who has revealed he played for Manchester City and Tranmere Rovers, was caught three times in a two month period with banned substances.

During a search, he had once hidden the drugs in his underpants, only for them to spill in front of the police.

He had already pleaded to drug possession charges, and on Monday afternoon, a judge at Liverpool Crown Court sentenced him to four and a half years in prison.

Norman’s home was only examined by Merseyside police following his second arrest, and under an armchair they discovered heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine valued at over £50,000.

Additionally, it was said that the player could be seen dropping off bags to a drug home via CCTV footage.

He was first arrested on September 7, 2021, when he was travelling in a Vauxhall Vectra which was pulled over on Crosby Road South, Seaforth, Liverpool.

After a fight, he was searched and the contraband fell out, leading to his arrest.

After his arrest, the police caught him with £246.55 cash, seven wraps of a brown substance and 72 wraps of white powder. On claiming to be “just a user” in front of the authorities, Norman was later freed.

In the second arrest on October 14, police discovered drugs, £180 cash and seized his phone.

Stuart McNally, his attorney, stated that his client was a “very talented footballer who played at a high level both in the United Kingdom and Europe”.

McNally said: said: “He is a highly intelligent young man, capable of achieving. He does appreciate that these are serious offences. The defendant knows the consequences.

“He has a supportive family. He has employment available. When he is released, there is some stability. The prison experience, for him, has been stark. It has been chastening.”

According to his LinkedIn page, he played as a young player for City and Wigan Athletic before joining teams like Tranmere, Morecambe, and Alanyaspor in Turkey as a professional.

Norman suffers from Tourettes syndrome and ADHD.