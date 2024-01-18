Jamie Carragher highlights Erik ten Hag issue comparing him to former Liverpool manager

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Erik ten Hag’s lack of charisma isn’t helping him lift Manchester United’s game.

The Dutch manager arrived at Old Trafford last season with a very promising resume after successful campaigns at Ajax.

The Red Devils would go on to win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League with many backing Ten Hag’s side to challenge in the summer.

But it hasn’t all gone according to plan as Manchester United sit 7th in the league table and is now completely out of European competition.

The Dutch manager has come under heavy pressure over the past few months, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving on the scene.

On Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast, Carragher claimed that the United manager lacked charisma and compared him to Rafael Benitez.

‘My worry with Ten Hag is that when I was looking at him last season, he reminded me a bit of Benitez,’ he said.

‘He didn’t have great charisma,

‘So if he isn’t getting stuff on the pitch tactically well, then there isn’t much else because I don’t see the players loving him or lifting their game.’

The Red Devils will have to wait until the 1st of February before his side resume their Premier League campaign in a tricky game at Molineux.