Jordan Henderson ends his Saudi hell as Romano gives move to Ajax the Here We Go treatment

Jordan Henderson will be thanking his lucky stars this morning that his Saudi Arabian hell is almost over.

The former Liverpool captain lasted six months in the wilderness of the Saudi Pro League before embarrassingly having to backtrack on how his move was going to be “positive” (Evening Standard) just last summer.

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has full agreement with Ajax for a move to the Eredivisie side, and medical tests will take place on Thursday.

???? Jordan Henderson to Ajax, here we go! Agreement completed right now as former Liverpool captain will travel to Amsterdam on Thursday. Medical tests to follow tomorrow. Top signing revealed last week now done. Exclusive story, confirmed.@TurkishAirlines ?? pic.twitter.com/WGCiFwFK0T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

It’s believed that, somewhat bizarrely, that Henderson hasn’t yet received any monies for his stint in the Pro League either.

According to The Sun, the midfielder was on a mammoth £700,000 per week but was still registered as a UK tax payer in order that he could more easily come back to England to play for the national team, rather than there be any delays each time.

Furthermore, the report goes on to say that he’s unlikely to receive the cash he’s owed as he has foregone the right to it in order to be able to move to the Dutch giants.

His is perhaps the perfect example of why not to move to a new country and environment without first doing any due diligence.

Like many others, Henderson clearly saw the pound signs flashing before his eyes and allowed that to influence his decision making process.