Leicester want to tie up permanent deal for Man City man

It pays to have friends in high places, and once Enzo Maresca left Man City for Leicester, it was obviously only going to be a matter of time before he went back to his old employers for players to populate the Foxes squad.

Things couldn’t really have gone any better for Maresca at this point, given that Leicester have been the front runners in the Championship all season long, and remain seven points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town, who they play in their next fixture this weekend.

Whilst a win won’t change anything at this stage it will cement their position as league leaders, and it will also be one game less for their challengers to try and overhaul them.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the Foxes want to make on-loan 20-year-old Callum Doyle’s move a permanent one this summer, though it isn’t clear if Man City will accede to the same, particularly if Leicester manager to make it back to the promised land at the first time of asking.

The 43-year-old Italian isn’t believed to have left the European champions on bad terms, so one can assume that any negotiations would be dealt with sympathetically in any event.

Given how important Doyle has been for Leicester in 2023/24, landing him on a permanent deal makes perfect sense.